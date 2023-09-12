Kris Bryant vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .251.
- In 43 of 66 games this year (65.2%) Bryant has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Bryant has had an RBI in 17 games this season (25.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 of 66 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.240
|AVG
|.263
|.319
|OBP
|.356
|.388
|SLG
|.364
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|8
|24/12
|K/BB
|26/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs are sending Assad (3-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
