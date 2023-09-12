The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .251.

In 43 of 66 games this year (65.2%) Bryant has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).

He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Bryant has had an RBI in 17 games this season (25.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 of 66 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .240 AVG .263 .319 OBP .356 .388 SLG .364 9 XBH 6 5 HR 3 15 RBI 8 24/12 K/BB 26/14 0 SB 0

