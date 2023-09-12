Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 137 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .247 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 627 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.73) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.538 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Flexen (1-7) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has earned a quality start one time in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts, Flexen has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 3.2 frames per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-5 Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants L 9-8 Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants L 9-1 Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants L 6-3 Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs - Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs - Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/14/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 9/15/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Freeland Alex Cobb 9/17/2023 Giants - Home Chris Flexen -

