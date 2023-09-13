The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones take the field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 138 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with 633 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.72) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.538 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Ty Blach (2-1) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

He has earned a quality start two times in nine starts this season.

Blach has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Giants L 9-8 Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants L 9-1 Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants L 6-3 Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs - Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/14/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 9/15/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Freeland Alex Cobb 9/17/2023 Giants - Home Chris Flexen - 9/18/2023 Padres - Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha

