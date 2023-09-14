Thursday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (75-71) against the Colorado Rockies (53-92) at Coors Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on September 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (10-12) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-5) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Rockies have been victorious in 48, or 37.2%, of the 129 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (640 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.70 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule