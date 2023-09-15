Nebraska High School Football Live Streams in Clay County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Clay County, Nebraska and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Dorchester High School at Harvard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Harvard, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.