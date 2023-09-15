Nebraska High School Football Live Streams in Dixon County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Dixon County, Nebraska this week? We've got what you need.
Dixon County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Hartington Newcastle Schools at Crofton High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Crofton, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
