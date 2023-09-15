Nebraska High School Football Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Douglas County, Nebraska this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Gretna High School at Ralston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Ralston, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkhorn High School at Skutt Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Omaha, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.