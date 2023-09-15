Wilmer Flores will lead the way for the San Francisco Giants (75-71) on Friday, September 15, when they square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (53-92) at Coors Field at 8:40 PM ET.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +185 odds to win. San Francisco is favored on the run line (-2.5). A 10.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (10-12, 3.54 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-5, 6.49 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 39 (54.2%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Giants have an 8-2 record (winning 80% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have come away with 48 wins in the 129 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win two times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

