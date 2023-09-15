Nebraska High School Football Live Streams in Scotts Bluff County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska this week? We have what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Bayard High School at Morrill JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Morrill, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
