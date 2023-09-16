The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 27.5 points. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky matchup.

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Columbus, Ohio
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Ohio State (-27.5) 63.5 -10000 +1800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Ohio State (-28) 64 -5000 +1800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Ohio State (-27.5) 64.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Ohio State has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.
  • Western Kentucky has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.

Ohio State & Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State
To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900
To Win the Big Ten +210 Bet $100 to win $210
Western Kentucky
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win CUSA +120 Bet $100 to win $120

