Saturday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (75-72) and Colorado Rockies (54-92) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on September 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Keaton Winn (1-2) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (3-7) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread.

The Rockies have been victorious in 49, or 37.7%, of the 130 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious two times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (643 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.68 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule