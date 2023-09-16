The San Francisco Giants will send a hot-hitting J.D. Davis to the plate against the Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs play on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 142 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 440 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 643 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Rockies rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.535 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Peter Lambert (3-7) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Lambert has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Giants L 6-3 Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/15/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Freeland Alex Cobb 9/17/2023 Giants - Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres - Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo

