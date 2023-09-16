Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 16, when the Houston Cougars and TCU Horned Frogs square off at 8:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Cougars. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

TCU vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (+7.5) Over (64.5) Houston 37, TCU 35

Week 3 Predictions

TCU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Horned Frogs' implied win probability is 75.0%.

The Horned Frogs haven't won a game against the spread this year.

TCU has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when they are at least 7.5-point favorites.

Every Horned Frogs game has hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 64.5 points, one higher than the average total in TCU games this season.

Houston Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 29.4% chance to win.

The Cougars have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

The Cougars have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Houston this season is nine points less than this game's over/under.

Horned Frogs vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 41.5 25.5 41.5 25.5 -- -- Houston 29 28.5 17 14 41 43

