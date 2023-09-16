Ivy League Games Today: How to Watch Ivy League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for info on how to watch all of the Week 3 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all eight games involving teams from the Ivy League.
Ivy League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Holy Cross Crusaders at Yale Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cornell Big Red at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Columbia Lions at Lafayette Leopards
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pennsylvania Quakers at Colgate Raiders
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Harvard Crimson
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Brown Bears at Bryant Bulldogs
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Princeton Tigers at San Diego Toreros
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|WCC Network
|Dartmouth Big Green at New Hampshire Wildcats
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|FloSports
