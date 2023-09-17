Chiefs vs. Jaguars Injury Report — Week 2
Going into their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0), the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 17 at TIAA Bank Field.
The Chiefs head into the matchup after losing 21-20 to the Detroit Lions in their last game on September 7.
The Jaguars' last game was a 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Nir - personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Chris Jones
|DT
|Nir - rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Luke Fortner
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Brandon Scherff
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Tyler Lacy
|DE
|Hip
|Questionable
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Chiefs Season Insights (2022)
- The Chiefs ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but they thrived on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.
- Kansas City had the 16th-ranked defense last season (21.7 points allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking best with 29.2 points per game.
- The Chiefs had the 18th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (220.9 allowed per game), and they were better offensively, ranking best with 297.8 passing yards per game.
- Kansas City totaled 115.9 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 20th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked eighth, giving up 107.2 rushing yards per contest.
- With 20 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL) last season, the Chiefs' -3 turnover margin ranked 22nd in the league.
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-185), Jaguars (+150)
- Total: 51.5 points
