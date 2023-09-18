In a clash of AFC North teams, Cleveland (1-0) will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) in a matchup on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Cleveland favored by 2 points. The over/under is 38.5 in the outing.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Browns face off with the Steelers. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we list below.

Browns vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Browns were winning after the first quarter in seven games, were behind after the first quarter in two games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in eight games .

Cleveland averaged four points scored in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, on defense, it gave up an average of 2.3 points in the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Steelers had the lead six times, were behind nine times, and were tied two times.

Offensively, the Steelers averaged 3.1 points in the first quarter (24th-ranked) last year. They gave up 4.9 points on average in the first quarter (26th-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Browns outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, and they lost the second quarter in 12 games.

In the second quarter last year, Cleveland averaged 5.4 points on offense (31st-ranked) and surrendered an average of 7.8 points on defense (21st-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Steelers outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, were outscored eight times, and tied two times.

The Steelers averaged 6.6 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 7.2 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Browns won the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in nine games, and tied the third quarter in one game.

In the third quarter last season, Cleveland averaged 3.9 points on offense, and it surrendered an average of 5.9 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Steelers won the third quarter three times, were outscored seven times, and were knotted up seven times.

The Steelers' offense averaged 2.5 points in the third quarter last season. On defense, they gave up 3.6 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In the Browns' 17 games last year, they won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored 11 times, and were knotted up two times.

In the fourth quarter last year, Cleveland scored an average of 6.1 points on offense and gave up an average of 7.9 points on defense.

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games last season, lost that quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in that quarter in one game.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Steelers averaged 5.7 points on offense (16th-ranked) and allowed an average of 4.6 points on defense (fifth-ranked).

Browns vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Browns led after the first half in five games, trailed after the first half in nine games, and were knotted up after the first half in three games.

In the first half, Cleveland averaged 9.4 points on offense last season (23rd-ranked). It allowed an average of 10.1 points on defense (ninth-ranked) in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Steelers led seven times, trailed nine times, and were tied one time.

In the first half last season, the Steelers averaged 9.7 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 12.1 points on defense.

2nd Half

Last season, the Browns won the second half in four games (4-0 in those contests), lost the second half in 11 games (2-9), and they tied the second half in two games (1-1).

Cleveland scored an average of 10 points and gave up an average of 13.8 points on defense in the second half last season.

In 17 games last season, the Steelers outscored their opponent in the second half eight times, were outscored in that half seven times, and tied two times.

In the second half last year, the Steelers averaged 8.2 points scored on offense (29th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 8.3 points on defense (third-ranked).

