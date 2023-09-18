Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres will square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park in the first of a three-game series, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+200). The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -250 +200 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 51 wins in the 133 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog 19 times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 68 of its 148 chances.

In 35 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 21-14-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-40 22-53 21-36 35-57 36-66 20-27

