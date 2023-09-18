Monday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (78-73) squaring off against the Minnesota Twins (79-71) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-9) to the mound, while Connor Phillips will answer the bell for the Reds.

Twins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

  • The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
  • The Twins have won 60, or 60%, of the 100 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Minnesota has a record of 31-25 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.
  • The Twins have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with 705 total runs scored this season.
  • The Twins have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Reds Performance Insights

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-4.
  • When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
  • The Reds have come away with 51 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 21 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (710 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Reds have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 13 Rays L 5-4 Dallas Keuchel vs Taj Bradley
September 14 @ White Sox W 10-2 Kenta Maeda vs José Ureña
September 15 @ White Sox W 10-2 Bailey Ober vs Jesse Scholtens
September 16 @ White Sox L 7-6 Pablo Lopez vs Touki Toussaint
September 17 @ White Sox W 4-0 Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
September 18 @ Reds - Joe Ryan vs Connor Phillips
September 19 @ Reds - Kenta Maeda vs TBA
September 20 @ Reds - Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
September 22 Angels - Pablo Lopez vs Tyler Anderson
September 23 Angels - Sonny Gray vs Reid Detmers
September 24 Angels - Joe Ryan vs Patrick Sandoval

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 13 @ Tigers W 4-3 Connor Phillips vs Eduardo Rodríguez
September 14 @ Tigers L 8-2 Derek Law vs Reese Olson
September 15 @ Mets W 5-3 Hunter Greene vs David Peterson
September 16 @ Mets W 3-2 Andrew Abbott vs Tylor Megill
September 17 @ Mets L 8-4 Brandon Williamson vs José Quintana
September 18 Twins - Connor Phillips vs Joe Ryan
September 19 Twins - TBA vs Kenta Maeda
September 20 Twins - Hunter Greene vs Bailey Ober
September 22 Pirates - Andrew Abbott vs Luis Ortiz
September 23 Pirates - Brandon Williamson vs TBA
September 24 Pirates - TBA vs TBA

