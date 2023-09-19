The Kansas City Chiefs are +600 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire NFL as of September 19.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -250

-250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

Last season, eight Chiefs games hit the over.

Offensively, Kansas City was a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the by putting up 413.6 yards per game. It ranked 11th on defense (328.2 yards allowed per game).

At home last season, the Chiefs were 7-1. On the road, they were 7-2.

When underdogs, Kansas City had just one win (1-1) versus its 13-2 record when favored.

Chiefs Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.

Also, Mahomes rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.

Travis Kelce had 110 receptions for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 291 yards (17.1 per game).

Isiah Pacheco ran for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Nick Bolton helped set the tone with two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +2500 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +20000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +6600 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +6600 6 October 12 Broncos - +10000 7 October 22 Chargers - +3000 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +10000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +1400 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +800 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +10000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +4000 14 December 10 Bills - +1000 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +10000 16 December 25 Raiders - +10000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1800 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +3000

