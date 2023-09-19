Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (73-78) will host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (56-94) at PETCO Park on Tuesday, September 19, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -300, while the underdog Rockies have +240 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (14-9, 2.48 ERA) vs Ryan Feltner - COL (2-3, 5.86 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Padres Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -300 +240 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 60 (54.5%) of those contests.

The Padres have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Padres won all of the four games they played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 51, or 38.1%, of the 134 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -300 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

