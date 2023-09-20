Wednesday's contest between the San Diego Padres (74-78) and Colorado Rockies (56-95) squaring off at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on September 20.

The Padres will look to Seth Lugo (7-7) against the Rockies and Chase Anderson (0-5).

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (two of those contests had a spread.

The Rockies have been victorious in 51, or 37.8%, of the 135 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -300 or longer eight times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (676 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.69 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

