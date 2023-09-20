The San Diego Padres (74-78) and the Colorado Rockies (56-95) will square off on Wednesday, September 20 at PETCO Park, with Seth Lugo getting the nod for the Padres and Chase Anderson toeing the rubber for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Padres are listed as -300 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+230). An 8.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (7-7, 3.83 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-5, 6.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 111 times this season and won 61, or 55%, of those games.

The Padres have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 135 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (37.8%) in those contests.

The Rockies have won all of their eight games in which they were named as at least a +230 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

