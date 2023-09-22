Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Buffalo County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Buffalo County, Nebraska, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Buffalo County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
McCool Junction High School at Ravenna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Ravenna, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
