Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Burt County This Week
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Burt County, Nebraska this week? We have you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Nebraska This Week
Burt County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Lyons-Decatur Northeast High School at Stanton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Stanton, NE
- Conference: East Husker Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.