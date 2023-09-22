Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
In the semifinals of the Abierto Guadalajara on Friday, Caroline Garcia (ranked No. 11) takes on Maria Sakkari (No. 9).
Against the underdog Garcia (+120), Sakkari is the favorite (-150) to get to the final.
Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Caroline Garcia
|Maria Sakkari
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+260
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|27.8%
|47.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.3
Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari Trends and Insights
- Garcia defeated Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
- Sakkari reached the semifinals by defeating No. 180-ranked Emiliana Arango 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday.
- Garcia has played 23.5 games per match in her 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Garcia has played 43 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.4 games per match.
- In the past 12 months, Sakkari has competed in 55 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.5% of the games. She averages 22.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- In 39 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Sakkari has averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 52.4% of those games.
- Garcia sports a 2-1 record versus Sakkari. Their last meeting was a 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 victory for Sakkari in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open quarterfinals on February 16, 2023.
- In eight total sets against one another, Garcia has won five, while Sakkari has secured three.
- Garcia and Sakkari have matched up in 84 total games, with Garcia taking 46 and Sakkari claiming 38.
- Garcia and Sakkari have faced off three times, averaging 28.0 games and 2.7 sets per match.
