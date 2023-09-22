Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Knox County, Nebraska, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Knox County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Wynot High School at Creighton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Creighton, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomfield High School at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Randolph, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
