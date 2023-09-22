Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Red Willow County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Red Willow County, Nebraska this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Red Willow County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Southwest High School at Wauneta-Palisade High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Wauneta, NE
- Conference: Republican Plains Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
