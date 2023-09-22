How to Watch Women's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, September 22
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The NCAA Women's Soccer slate on Friday, which includes Princeton versus Cornell, is sure to please.
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Eastern Washington vs Idaho State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Northern Arizona vs Sacramento State
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Cornell vs Princeton
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Houston Christian vs Lamar
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Incarnate Word vs Northwestern State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Texas A&M-CC vs McNeese
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch UCLA vs Colorado
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Northern Colorado vs Portland State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Stanford vs Washington State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Oregon vs Arizona
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
