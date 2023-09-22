As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (four matches), No. 271-ranked Sijia Wei and No. 161 Valeria Savinykh will be going head-to-head at Ningbo Tennis Center in Ningbo, China.

Check out the latest odds for the entire WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 field at BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Info

Tournament: WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: September 22

September 22 TV Channel:

Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Quinn Gleason vs. Arianne Hartono Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 PM ET Hartono (-800) Gleason (+425) Sijia Wei vs. Valeria Savinykh Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 PM ET Savinykh (-250) Wei (+170) Rebecca Marino vs. Shuo Feng Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 PM ET Marino (-3000) Feng (+850) Zongyu Li vs. Xiaodi You Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 PM ET You (-250) Li (+165)

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.