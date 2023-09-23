Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nebraska
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers is a game to catch for fans of Nebraska college football on a Week 4 schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Nebraska on TV This Week
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Nebraska (-20.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.