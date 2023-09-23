It'll be the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) versus the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) in college football play at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) in Lincoln, Nebraska. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Nebraska 29, Louisiana Tech 19

Nebraska 29, Louisiana Tech 19 Nebraska has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Cornhuskers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1400 or shorter.

Louisiana Tech lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Bulldogs are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +800 or more on the moneyline.

The Cornhuskers have a 93.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisiana Tech (+20.5)



Louisiana Tech (+20.5) Nebraska has covered the spread twice in 2023.

Louisiana Tech has one win against the spread in four games this season.

This year, the Bulldogs are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) Nebraska and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points once this season.

This season, three of Louisiana Tech's games have finished with a combined score higher than 46.5 points.

Nebraska averages 19.7 points per game against Louisiana Tech's 31, amounting to 4.2 points over the game's over/under of 46.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Nebraska

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.3 42.5 49.8 Implied Total AVG 27.3 27 27.5 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Louisiana Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.5 61.2 66.5 Implied Total AVG 39 37.3 44 ATS Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.