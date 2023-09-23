On Saturday, September 23 at 2:20 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (80-74) host the Colorado Rockies (56-97) at Wrigley Field. Marcus Stroman will get the nod for the Cubs, while Chris Flexen will take the hill for the Rockies.

The favored Cubs have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +200. The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (10-8, 3.76 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-8, 7.19 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the urge to wager on the Rockies' game versus the Cubs but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rockies (+200) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to take down the Cubs with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $30.00.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ryan McMahon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 88 times this season and won 49, or 55.7%, of those games.

The Cubs have not played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 3-7 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 137 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (37.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 22 times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.