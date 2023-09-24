Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Chiefs vs. Bears Game – Week 3
The Chicago Bears (0-2) hit the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023, and here are our best bets.
When is Chiefs vs. Bears?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Kansas City 25 - Chicago 18
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 86.7%.
- The Chiefs finished with a 13-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 86.7% of those games).
- Kansas City won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter.
- The Bears won two, or 13.3%, of the 15 games they played as underdogs last season.
- Chicago was not a bigger underdog last season than the +470 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Chicago (+12.5)
- The Chiefs' record against the spread last season was 6-10-1.
- Kansas City went winless ATS (0-3-1) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites last year.
- The Bears' record against the spread last year was 5-11-1.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (48)
- These two teams averaged a combined 48.4 points per game a season ago, 0.4 more points than the total of 48 set for this game.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 48.9 points per game last season, 0.9 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- A total of eight of the Chiefs' games last season went over the point total.
- Bears games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last year.
