How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bears on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 3
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Chicago Bears (0-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
We have more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bears
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: FOX
Chiefs Insights (2022)
- Last year, the Chiefs scored just two more points per game (29.2) than the Bears gave up (27.2).
- The Chiefs averaged 37.7 more yards per game (413.6) than the Bears allowed per outing (375.9) last year.
- Kansas City rushed for 115.9 yards per game last year, 41.4 fewer than the 157.3 Chicago allowed per outing.
- The Chiefs had 23 giveaways last year, while the Bears had 23 takeaways.
Chiefs Home Performance (2022)
- The Chiefs' average points scored (25.1) and conceded (19.4) in home games were both lower than their overall averages of 29.2 and 21.7, respectively.
- At home, the Chiefs racked up 395.9 yards per game and conceded 325.5. That's less than they gained (413.6) and allowed (328.2) overall.
- Kansas City's average yards passing at home (303.9) was higher than its overall average (297.8). And its average yards conceded at home (204.5) was lower than overall (220.9).
- At home, the Chiefs racked up 92 rushing yards per game and gave up 121. That's less than they gained overall (115.9), and more than they allowed (107.2).
- In home games, the Chiefs converted 42.1% of third downs and allowed 28.2% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they converted (48.7%) and allowed (38.3%) overall.
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2023
|Detroit
|L 21-20
|NBC
|9/17/2023
|at Jacksonville
|W 17-9
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Chicago
|-
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at New York
|-
|NBC
|10/8/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|CBS
|10/12/2023
|Denver
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
