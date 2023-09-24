On Sunday, September 24, Cody Bellinger's Chicago Cubs (81-74) host the Colorado Rockies (56-98) at Wrigley Field, with a start time of 2:20 PM ET. The Cubs will be looking for a series sweep.

The Rockies are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cubs (-250). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks - CHC (3-1, 2.67 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (3-2, 5.32 ERA)

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 89 games this season and won 50 (56.2%) of those contests.

The Cubs have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and finished 3-7 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 51, or 37%, of the 138 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 22 times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

