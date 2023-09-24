Sunday's Serie A slate features top teams in action. Among those games is Inter Milan squaring off against Empoli FC.

Watch Empoli FC vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan (4-0-0) travels to match up with Empoli FC (0-0-4) at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

6:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Inter Milan (-310)

Inter Milan (-310) Underdog: Empoli FC (+700)

Empoli FC (+700) Draw: (+425)

Watch Udinese vs ACF Fiorentina

ACF Fiorentina (2-1-1) journeys to play Udinese (0-3-1) at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (+125)

ACF Fiorentina (+125) Underdog: Udinese (+205)

Udinese (+205) Draw: (+235)

Watch Atalanta vs Cagliari

Cagliari (0-2-2) journeys to take on Atalanta (2-0-2) at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Atalanta (-275)

Atalanta (-275) Underdog: Cagliari (+600)

Cagliari (+600) Draw: (+380)

Watch Bologna vs SSC Napoli

SSC Napoli (2-1-1) is on the road to take on Bologna (1-2-1) at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: SSC Napoli (-105)

SSC Napoli (-105) Underdog: Bologna (+260)

Bologna (+260) Draw: (+250)

Watch Torino FC vs AS Roma

AS Roma (1-1-2) travels to face Torino FC (2-1-1) at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: AS Roma (+150)

AS Roma (+150) Underdog: Torino FC (+200)

Torino FC (+200) Draw: (+195)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.