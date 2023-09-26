Brendan Rodgers vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Brendan Rodgers (batting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .257 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Rodgers has had a hit in 25 of 39 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (25.6%).
- In 39 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Rodgers has an RBI in 12 of 39 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season (14 of 39), with two or more runs three times (7.7%).
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|22
|.328
|AVG
|.200
|.384
|OBP
|.261
|.463
|SLG
|.271
|8
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|16/5
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Miller (10-4) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .228 batting average against him.
