Elehuris Montero vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero (.275 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .242 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- In 55.8% of his 77 games this season, Montero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Montero has an RBI in 25 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.317
|AVG
|.175
|.368
|OBP
|.214
|.488
|SLG
|.307
|14
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|13
|39/9
|K/BB
|65/4
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
