The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .269 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 85 of 135 games this year (63.0%), including 34 multi-hit games (25.2%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Diaz has driven home a run in 45 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored at least once 40 times this year (29.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 70 .281 AVG .258 .321 OBP .313 .446 SLG .383 21 XBH 18 8 HR 6 38 RBI 34 48/15 K/BB 65/18 2 SB 0

