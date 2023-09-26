Harold Castro vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Castro is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 20, when he went 0-for-1 against the Padres.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- In 54.4% of his games this season (49 of 90), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in one of 90 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (23.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (10.0%).
- He has scored in 22 of 90 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.276
|AVG
|.234
|.295
|OBP
|.261
|.323
|SLG
|.313
|6
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|1
|18
|RBI
|13
|35/4
|K/BB
|30/5
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (10-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
