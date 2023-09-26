Kris Bryant vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- Bryant has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (12.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Bryant has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (28.2%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (9.0%).
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (38.5%), including five games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.247
|AVG
|.230
|.322
|OBP
|.314
|.422
|SLG
|.324
|13
|XBH
|7
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|8
|31/14
|K/BB
|34/14
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 3.97 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
