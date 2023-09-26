The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones and his .900 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .287 with 21 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks.

Jones has had a hit in 63 of 99 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 24 times (24.2%).

He has gone deep in 18 games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has driven in a run in 33 games this year (33.3%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (45.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 53 .285 AVG .288 .386 OBP .380 .519 SLG .554 17 XBH 27 9 HR 10 27 RBI 29 42/25 K/BB 76/26 9 SB 8

Dodgers Pitching Rankings