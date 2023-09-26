Nolan Jones vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones and his .900 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .287 with 21 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks.
- Jones has had a hit in 63 of 99 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 24 times (24.2%).
- He has gone deep in 18 games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has driven in a run in 33 games this year (33.3%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (45.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|53
|.285
|AVG
|.288
|.386
|OBP
|.380
|.519
|SLG
|.554
|17
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|10
|27
|RBI
|29
|42/25
|K/BB
|76/26
|9
|SB
|8
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (10-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 113 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.