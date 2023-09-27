The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (hitting .282 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Coors Field

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has an OPS of .709, fueled by an OBP of .292 and a team-best slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Tovar has gotten a hit in 102 of 148 games this year (68.9%), with at least two hits on 36 occasions (24.3%).

He has homered in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has an RBI in 53 of 148 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 66 games this season (44.6%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 74 .286 AVG .229 .327 OBP .258 .457 SLG .377 30 XBH 26 7 HR 8 43 RBI 30 72/13 K/BB 87/12 3 SB 8

Dodgers Pitching Rankings