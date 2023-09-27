Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 150 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 690 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.542 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Noah Davis (0-3) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

None of Davis' five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In five starts this season, Davis has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.6 innings per appearance.

In seven appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Cubs L 6-0 Away Noah Davis Jameson Taillon 9/23/2023 Cubs L 6-3 Away Chris Flexen Marcus Stroman 9/24/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Ty Blach Jordan Wicks 9/26/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Home Chase Anderson Caleb Ferguson 9/26/2023 Dodgers L 11-2 Home Ryan Feltner Bobby Miller 9/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Davis Emmet Sheehan 9/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Chris Flexen Clayton Kershaw 9/29/2023 Twins - Home Ty Blach Joe Ryan 9/30/2023 Twins - Home - Kenta Maeda 10/1/2023 Twins - Home Chase Anderson Bailey Ober

