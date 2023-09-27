Los Angeles Dodgers (97-60) will take on the Colorado Rockies (57-100) at Coors Field on Wednesday, September 27 at 8:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, J.D. Martinez will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +170 moneyline odds to win. Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). A 12.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.13 ERA) vs Noah Davis - COL (0-3, 8.77 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -210 +170 Dodgers (-2.5) 12.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 129 times this season and won 81, or 62.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 23-12 (65.7%).

Los Angeles has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total two times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 141 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (36.9%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 13 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Kris Bryant 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

