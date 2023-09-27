Sean Bouchard vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Sean Bouchard, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Sean Bouchard At The Plate
- Bouchard has three walks while hitting .174.
- Bouchard has had a base hit in three of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.
- Bouchard has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.143
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.143
|SLG
|.188
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|2/2
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (191 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sheehan (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.13 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run without giving up a hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.13, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
