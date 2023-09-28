Alan Trejo is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Ryan Yarbrough and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 24, when he went 0-for-3 against the Cubs.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .213 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

In 31 of 73 games this year (42.5%) Trejo has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (9.6%).

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (4.1%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 24.7% of his games this season, Trejo has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21.9% of his games this year (16 of 73), with two or more runs five times (6.8%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .193 AVG .229 .242 OBP .280 .307 SLG .321 6 XBH 8 2 HR 1 13 RBI 9 18/5 K/BB 33/8 2 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings