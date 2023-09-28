The Detroit Lions (2-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field in an NFC North battle.

Before the Lions take on the Packers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Lions vs. Packers Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • City: Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Lambeau Field
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Lions 1.5 45.5 -125 +105

Lions vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

  • Lions games last season went over this contest's total of 45.5 points 12 times.
  • Detroit's matchups last season had an average total of 49.0, 3.5 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Lions were 10-5-0 against the spread last season.
  • The Lions finished with a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 60% of those games).
  • Detroit had a record of 2-2 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (50%).

Green Bay Packers

  • The Packers played seven games last season that ended with a combined score above 45.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Green Bay's matchups last year was 44.5, 1.0 fewer point than this game's point total.
  • The Packers had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
  • Last season, the Packers won three out of the six games in which they were the underdog.
  • Green Bay had a record of 2-2 when it was set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers last season.

Lions vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total
Lions 26.6 5 25.1 28 49.0 12
Packers 21.8 14 21.8 17 44.5 7
Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.0 50.6 47.2
Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 27.2 25.2
ATS Record 10-5-0 7-2-0 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-3 4-3

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44.5 43.2 45.9
Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 24.9 25.4
ATS Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0
Over/Under Record 8-9-0 5-4-0 3-5-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-4 1-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-0 2-3

