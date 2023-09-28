Thursday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60) against the Colorado Rockies (57-101) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 7-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:40 PM on September 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-8) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (four of those contests had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Rockies have been victorious in 52, or 36.6%, of the 142 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious five times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (692 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.69) in the majors this season.

