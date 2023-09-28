Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Dodgers on September 28, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Mookie Betts, Ryan McMahon and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies ahead of their matchup at 8:40 PM ET on Thursday at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has recorded 133 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .243/.326/.437 so far this season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 73 RBI (145 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He has a .255/.290/.414 slash line on the season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Ryan Yarbrough Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Yarbrough Stats
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) for his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Yarbrough has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 3.6 innings per appearance.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
Yarbrough Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 22
|3.2
|5
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Mariners
|Sep. 17
|4.2
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Nationals
|Sep. 10
|4.0
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 5
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|4.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 177 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 94 walks and 106 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a slash line of .309/.411/.587 so far this season.
- Betts has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 23
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 209 hits with 59 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 72 walks and 102 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He's slashing .336/.415/.572 on the year.
- Freeman has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 23
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
